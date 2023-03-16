Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Elegy-49
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
40
Range
40
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
35
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
90
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Genshin Impact Gorou Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
How Wondrous Tails Can Help You Level Each Week in FFXIV
Mike Williams