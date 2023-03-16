Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Lore

What Do Guardians Do When They're Not Saving the Solar System? by Ember Hadad, Senior Editor at the City Herald

When I started my research for this piece, I expected to find that Guardians, when not waging war against alien invaders with mysterious paracausal powers, were not too different from their fellow citizens of the Last City.

Readers, I was wrong.

Guardians dance a lot more than we do.

"That's pretty much all they do, when I see them," says Park Soo-Yin, a maintenance worker in the Guardian headquarters. "Just dance. Sometimes in groups, sometimes all alone."

"Sometimes they kind of dance 'at' each other, if you know what I mean," Vanguard technician Kweku Aglah confirms. "I feel like I'm watching the nature channel."

