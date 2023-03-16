Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Ego Talon IV
Legendary Helmet
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
The Vainguard, a Destiny 2 Fashion Column: Pumpkin Spice Edition
merritt k
Destiny 2 beta impressions
Nerium
Please Protect These Geeky Cosplaying Ducks in My Stead
Victoria Rose