Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Edgewise
Legendary Machine Gun
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
53
Range
25
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
30
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
16
Magazine
73
Impact
25
Reload Speed
60
Rounds Per Minute
900
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Edgewise Guide - How to Get the Vanguard Ritual Weapon
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Randy's Throwing Knife Guide - How to Get the Crucible Ritual Weapon
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Exit Strategy Guide - How to Get the Gambit Ritual Weapon
Dillon Skiffington