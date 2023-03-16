Edge of Intent
Stats
Lore
The Witch, Insidious, was killed upon the rock cliff as a wretched sacrifice. With life drawn from the Sky, she was reborn: the Witch, Radiant.
The mangled creature, a Ghost, that bestowed the Sky's life, spoke to her, to restore her unmarked mind.
It said:
You are a god of the chosen krill, the Hive.
You are the mother of cunning and lies.
You are the first of your kind gifted with Light, which is a paracausal force of the Sky.
The Queen of Lies listened quietly to these reminders. Even in her rebirth, with a mind emptied of memory, her cunning shone brightly, and she stitched together her new truth.
She asked her new companion where she must go next, and it was then that her most trusted witch arrived to guide her to her Lure.
—An excerpt from "The Books of Rememoration, A Story Sewn into Flesh with Sinew and Malice, A Record of the Scheme-Mother's Resurrection and Return"
Haft Slot
Lightweight Emitter
Weight reduction for better agility. • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases handling speed • Decreases shield duration
Auxiliary Reserves
Additional energy storage. • Greatly increases shield duration • Decreases reload speed
Low-Impedance Windings
Improved output efficiency. • Increases shield duration • Slightly increases reload speed • Decreases range
Tempered Truss Rod
High stiffness for quick handling. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases range
Supercooled Accelerator
Optimized for extended range. • Increases range • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases handling speed
Ballistic Tuning
Power diverted from shield. • Greatly increases range • Decreases shield duration