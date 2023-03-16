Edge of Concurrence
With a fresh mind and searching eyes, the Scheme-Mother-Reborn returned to her throne world, which, without the edge of sword logic, had become a shell of itself.
Here, she strolled the parapets and fell deep into contemplation. Although she could remember nothing, her mind was as sharp as a tooth.
When she emerged from her contemplation, the Whisper-Queen addressed her brood.
She said:
My children, I know the truth, and out of my love for you, I will share it.
Before them, she killed her most trusted witch in a transcendent blaze of Light.
This witch became the first of the Lucent, the first resurrected in the image of the queen herself.
—An excerpt from "The Books of Rememoration, A Story Sewn into Flesh with Sinew and Malice, A Record of the Scheme-Mother's Resurrection and Return"
Haft Slot
Lightweight Emitter
Weight reduction for better agility. • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases handling speed • Decreases shield duration
Auxiliary Reserves
Additional energy storage. • Greatly increases shield duration • Decreases reload speed
Low-Impedance Windings
Improved output efficiency. • Increases shield duration • Slightly increases reload speed • Decreases range
Tempered Truss Rod
High stiffness for quick handling. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases range
Supercooled Accelerator
Optimized for extended range. • Increases range • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases handling speed
Ballistic Tuning
Power diverted from shield. • Greatly increases range • Decreases shield duration