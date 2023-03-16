Mara stood at the Farm, her body a glowing conduit of energy. Power streamed ceaselessly from her palms, upward and outward.

She gradually became aware of the bleary figure standing before her.

"Yes, Petra?" she croaked. Her throat was hoarse.

The figure shook its head. "I'm afraid you can't keep this up forever," said Devrim gently.

Devrim, Mara thought, of course. She had sent Petra back to the Dreaming City hours ago… no, yesterday. Had it been yesterday?

"Do not presume to—" Mara began, but somewhere in the EDZ, a Titan lowered her armored shoulder and charged into a group of Shadow Legion, and Mara sent her the power she needed.

Elsewhere, a Hunter teased a fistful of emerald strings from the nothing that surrounded him and swung across a gap in the Ascendant Plane, and Mara strained to guide his feet firmly to the other side.

Mara felt something brush against her mouth and opened her eyes. A Techeun attendant stood on her tiptoes, holding a canteen to the queen's lips. She drank.

"If I may, ma'am," Devrim said. "I know what pushing yourself too hard looks like. And right now, it looks like you."

Something in Devrim's voice touched Mara, and the flow of power faded as she let her hands drop to her sides. She accepted the canteen, took another long drink, and handed it back to the Techeun with a grateful nod.

She met Devrim's concerned gaze and took a deep breath.

"I said I would assist," she said.

Mara closed her eyes, spread her shaking hands, and sent her energy streaking skyward once again.