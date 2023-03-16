"Never been hired by a Guardian before." Errol plants his fists on his hips and surveys the dusty cloaked figure in front of him.

"Don't get ahead of yourself." Marin Mansanas pushes back her hood. "You haven't heard the job yet."

"So let me hear it."

"You heard of the Trinity Ghoul?"

"Sure. Outrider's bow. Never met her before."

"Yes, you have," Marin says confidently.

"Yeah?" Errol raises an eyebrow, then lowers it. "Ah. Who took your bow?"

"The Machinist."

"Nice knowing you."

"She'll never know I was there."

"And where would I come in?"

"Is it true you fought in the Hildian Campaign?"

"So these scars tell me."

"Think you still know the lay of the field?"

"Wish I could forget, most days."

"Think you could lose the Machinist in the Hildians?"

Errol's stomach falls. "You want me to create a distraction."

"Right on target."

Errol scratches at the blue stubble on his chin, trying to remind himself that the fear is a good sign. It means he hasn't lost himself yet. Finally, he grins.

"No job too tough, if the price is good."