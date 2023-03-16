Dragonfly Regalia Vest
Stats
Trait Slot
Unflinching Machine Gun
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Large Arms
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Light Arms Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Power Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Energy Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Kinetic Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Sniper Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Sidearm Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Shotgun Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Bow Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.