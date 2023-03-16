Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Doom of Chelchis
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
39
Range
49
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
17
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
44
Rounds Per Minute
180
