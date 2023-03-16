Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Does Not Compute
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
16
Handling
28
Range
60
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
21
Magazine
12
Impact
67
Reload Speed
37
Rounds Per Minute
150
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Warframe Cross Save Teased During Devstream: 'We're Working on It'
Nerium
Destiny 2 Exodus: Evacuation & Preparation Quest Guide - All Traveler's Chosen Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington