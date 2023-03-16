Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Distant Tumulus
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
63
Range
29
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
47
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
45
Magazine
5
Impact
55
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
140
