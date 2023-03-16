Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Dissonance-34
Rare Sidearm
Rare
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
60
Handling
50
Range
18
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
62
Recoil Direction
86
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
The Best Games About Vampires — V Rising, Vampyr, and More
merritt k
How Destiny 2 Created and is Solving its Villain Problem
merritt k
2019 Was the Year of Arena Combat in Games
Andrew King