Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Disrespectful Stare
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
50
Handling
22
Range
59
Aim Assistance
35
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
18
Magazine
27
Impact
33
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
340
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 15-16 Review: The Semi-Final Countdown
Emily Pratt
Lab Zero Workers, Skullgirls Players Detail Studio Owner's Toxic Behavior
R. M.