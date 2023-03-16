Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Disparity
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
59
Handling
30
Range
65
Aim Assistance
45
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
20
Recoil Direction
67
Zoom
19
Magazine
39
Impact
35
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Disparity Deepsight Guide - Disparity Pattern Farm
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
Get Ready for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph
Dillon Skiffington