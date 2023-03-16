Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dire Promise
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
57
Range
39
Aim Assistance
87
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
84
Zoom
14
Magazine
11
Impact
84
Reload Speed
49
Rounds Per Minute
140
