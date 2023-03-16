Hand cannons have always been an incredibly popular weapon archetype in Destiny 2 thanks to their raw stopping power and generally solid perk pool. Unfortunately, some of the best hand cannons are rotating our when the Beyond Light expansion releases in the fall. This has left users scrambling to find a replacement for their Spare Rations or Optative. One of the best options, and my personal favorite primary weapon in the current meta, is the Dire Promise hand cannon. Originally a Dead Orbit exclusive, Bungie has reintroduced this weapon into the loot pool.

Not only does this make it viable for the next season and beyond, but the Dire Promise can roll with some really terrific PVE and PVP perks. Here’s how to get your hands on this gun and what god rolls you should be looking out for!

How to Get the Dire Promise

Similar to the Truthteller, the Dire Promise cam come from any Legendary Engram that drops in the world. This makes it pretty difficult to farm since there are so many different weapons that could drop. The best, most expensive method is to spend your materials at Banshee-44 since he will only award Legendary weapons. While this does remove the chance of you getting armor, the Dire Promise is not guaranteed. It may take only a few hundred Gunsmith Materials or a couple thousand to get one to drop.

If you want to hold onto your resources, then the Dire Promise can be a reward from the Vanguard, Hawthorne, or just found from Legendary Engrams. Unlike a lot of the seasonal weapons, you will need a bit of luck and patience to really get a good roll of Dire Promise. However, it is a superb hand cannon and definitely worth keeping if you manage to nag the elusive god roll.

Dire Promise God Rolls

PVE God Roll

Truesight HCS or Steadyhand HCS

High Caliber Rounds

Overflow

Swashbuckler

For those who want to rock the Dire Promise for PVE content, you will want to get a roll with either the Truesight HCS or Steadyhand HCS. The former gives you a nice bump top multiple different states, while the latter focuses more on stability and handling. Which you pick comes down to preference, but I like the Truesight since the Dire Promise is already pretty easy to control. As for your magazine, High Caliber Rounds are a must as they boost the range along with knocking enemies back that are hit.

For the first perk column, I cannot suggest Overflow enough. It’s a terrific primary perk that is bonkers on this gun. Being able to have 22 rounds in a hand cannon’s magazine is insanity, as it lets you deal with multiple threats with relative ease. There might be an argument for Triple Tap, but I simply prefer Overflow’s sheer consistency since it requires very little effort from the player. Finally, your last perk should absolutely be Swashbuckler so you can get a nice boost in damage. This is especially deadly with Overflow since 22 rounds lets you rack up a lot of kills.

PVP God Roll

Hitmark HCS

Ricochet Rounds

Opening Shot

Rangefinder

As for Crucible players, your roll is focusing solely on the range and general effectiveness. Every perk on this god roll revolves around boosting our range stat in some way, allowing you to take more advantageous fights. Hitmark HCS and Ricochet Rounds are just the best in slot attachments if you want this gun for PVP, while Opening Shot’s accuracy boost is always welcomed. Rangefinder is a no brainer as well since you’ll want to keep your enemies at a safe distance. I can see debate for Swashbuckler here, but unless you melee players a lot, you should just stick with Rangefinder for now.