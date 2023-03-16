Consensus Meeting 3234.43 Zavala: “Guardian Ariadne Gris. Have you had contact with an Ahamkara?” Ariadne Gris: “No!” New Monarchy: “Then why does your Sparrow bear a dragon logo?” AG: “Because dragons are cool.” NM: “If Ms. Gris won't take this seriously—” Cayde-6: “Play nice, Ari. Hideo's knickers are real tight today.” AG: “I thought a dragon'd look cool on my Sparrow. Not all dragons are Ahamkaras!” Z: “Ikora? Your perspective?” Ikora Rey: “I'm sorry, I wasn't paying attention. Are we really still talking about this?” Dead Orbit: *muffled laughter* IR: “Obviously Gris has not had contact with an Ahamkara.” FWC: “How do you know?” IR: “If she had, she'd win SRL more often.” C6: *whistle* AG: “Harsh, Rey.” Z: “Then let the record show: the Consensus's official stance on the Dinas Emrys dragon symbol is: cool.”