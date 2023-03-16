Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dimensional Hypotrochoid
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
42
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
32
Velocity
33
Airborne Effectiveness
11
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
120
