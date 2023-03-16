Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Different Times
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
18
Range
28
Aim Assistance
75
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
18
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
17
Magazine
34
Impact
23
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
540
