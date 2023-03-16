Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Defiance of Yasmin
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
46
Range
54
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
35
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
90
