Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Deep Space Shell
Legendary Ghost Shell
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
ICYMI: Everything From Today's Big Destiny 2: Beyond Light Reveal
Jordan Mallory
The Top 10 Rarest Ghost Shells in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
Here's the Lore: Destiny 2 - Mara Sov & The Coming Darkness
Scott Duwe