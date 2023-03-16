Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Ded Nemoris II
Uncommon Shotgun
Uncommon
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
13
Handling
20
Range
20
Aim Assistance
23
Inventory Size
23
Recoil Direction
47
Zoom
12
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
27
Rounds Per Minute
55
Related Posts
Watch Dogs: Legion Tips - 9 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium