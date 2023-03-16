Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Death by Scorn
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
33
Range
49
Aim Assistance
88
Inventory Size
27
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
91
Zoom
12
Magazine
25
Impact
56
Reload Speed
22
Rounds Per Minute
325
