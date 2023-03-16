Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Deadpan Delivery
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
26
Range
19
Aim Assistance
31
Inventory Size
28
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
12
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
55
