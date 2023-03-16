Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dead Zone Rifle
Common Sniper Rifle
Common
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
34
Range
38
Aim Assistance
51
Inventory Size
28
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
90
