Dead Man Walking
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
56
Handling
49
Range
21
Aim Assistance
56
Inventory Size
64
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
98
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
450
