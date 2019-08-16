Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dead-Ender
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
24
Range
34
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
34
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
71
Zoom
25
Magazine
5
Impact
41
Reload Speed
20
