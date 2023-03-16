Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Darkest Before
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
27
Range
34
Aim Assistance
75
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
17
Magazine
36
Impact
23
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
540
