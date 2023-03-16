Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dark Decider
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
39
Range
25
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
43
Zoom
16
Magazine
50
Impact
18
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
720
