Daedalus Code
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
62
Range
32
Aim Assistance
87
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
97
Zoom
14
Magazine
13
Impact
84
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
140
