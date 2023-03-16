For the Staff of Valus Thuun, Commander From Red Legion Fracture Eight A Tactical Outcomes Analysis

I. Records, Materials, and Attributions

Scale Three / Bridge / Mass Two 4 Squad [HEAVY INF] TASK: - capture endless pathway nodes 332,334,335,336 OUTCOME: - unit encountered Guardian fireteam. all units survived. colossus reported Guardians sprinting past combat units without engaging. gladiator reported Guardians launching from momentum propulsion devices hundreds of meters above planet surface.

II: Analysis

All but one survivor report nearly identical details of the previous engagement. Morale is sinking, but defections are at zero. Prelim~~~~~~~

