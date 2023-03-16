Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Curtain Call
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
18
Aim Assistance
27
Inventory Size
34
Velocity
68
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
67
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
10
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
60
Rounds Per Minute
25
