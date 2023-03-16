Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Crystalline Shell
Exotic Ghost Shell
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: The Aitiascope
Mike Williams
Genshin Impact Aloy Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.1 (September 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
FFXIV PVP Jobs Tier List — The Best DPS, Healers, and Tanks for Crystalline Conflict
Michael Higham