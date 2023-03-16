Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Crushing Greaves
Legendary Leg Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
The Best Diamond Dynasty Team in MLB The Show 22 - Top Player Cards
Justin Koreis
FFXIV Endwalker: Aether Currents - Mare Lamentorum Map, Locations & Coordinates
Mike Williams
The Fancies 2021: Colette Arrand's Top Wrestling Games
Colette Arrand