Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Crowd Pleaser
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
40
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
22
Velocity
32
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
41
Rounds Per Minute
120
