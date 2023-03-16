Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Crooked Fang-4fr
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
29
Range
27
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
38
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
25
Magazine
6
Impact
41
Reload Speed
28
