Critical Sass
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
27
Handling
47
Range
22
Aim Assistance
30
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
59
Zoom
15
Magazine
7
Impact
55
Reload Speed
45
