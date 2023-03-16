Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Crisis Inverted
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
50
Handling
55
Range
40
Aim Assistance
83
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
17
Recoil Direction
92
Zoom
14
Magazine
10
Impact
84
Reload Speed
60
Rounds Per Minute
140
