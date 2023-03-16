"This is crazy! You don't need this thing. I can heal you; that's my whole job." "I thought your job was to state the obvious." "What?" "Oh, come on. Ever since you found me, it's been, 'Watch out, Fallen ahead!' when they're right in front of me. Or, my favorite: 'Seems like the door's locked.' Is it? Really? I couldn't tell. And when it's not that, you say I need to be more self-sufficient in case we lose the Light again. So here's my answer. Here's the remedy." "I was just trying to help."