Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Crest of Alpha Lupi

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

Near-gods must believe in greater gods. But every power is finite, every life shorter than it wishes.

Only an astonishing mind can truly appreciate just how tiny it is when set against the known universe; and how insignificant the known becomes when it is devoured by what isn't seen and can't be comprehended.

As darkness begins to claim their ragged souls, you look ahead to find a great power pouring out of you—a face of fire and golden light.

That blazing wonder, a gift from the great-eyed god, is their salvation. Or are you? Perhaps you are the greater god now.

Trait Slot

Unflinching Machine Gun

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Large Arms

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Light Arms Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Power Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Energy Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Kinetic Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sidearm Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Shotgun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

