Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Cosmos Shell

-

-

Lore

The old doubts came back when the Light went out. But the iron in her bones, worn and rusted as it was, never buckled. The Light was gone, but holding a sniper rifle still felt right. She marched into the City beneath a refugee's hood, took up a roost in the building with the white rabbit, and killed 216 Cabal with 199 bullets. She cried when the Traveler woke before her eyes. At her hip a radio blinked to life. It had gone quiet when the Red Legion attacked. She answered it with trembling fingers. "I know," she said. "I can see it. I can feel it." "Even the stars are brighter now," said the voice over the radio. "The whole cosmos is ablaze." She closed her eyes. "I can't wait to see it. I'm coming home. Efrideet out."

Related Posts

Here's the Lore: Destiny 2 - Mara Sov & The Coming Darkness
Scott Duwe
A Humble Proposal for the Next Season of Destiny 2
merritt k
Reminder That Destiny Was Going to Have Furries in It
merritt k