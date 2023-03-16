Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Contraverse Hold

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

FROM THE WRITINGS OF TOMEK

All things have a cost. But what if I didn't have to be the one to pay it?

The many-worlds theory may be out of fashion among my peers, but the fanatical beliefs of the Future War Cult don't come from nowhere.

I remember the exact moment I realized: If I was investigating ways to make my parallel selves carry my burdens, then surely those Tomeks had already had the same idea.

I had no way of knowing the others' progress. But each time I bent my head over my workbench, I felt the gaze of infinite eyes upon my shoulders.

In the end, I and one other activated our inventions at the exact same space-time coordinates.

It came down to a cosmic coin toss. One of us became the owner of the powerful Contraverse Hold.

And I became a battery.

Trait Slot

Machine Gun Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Shotgun Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Rocket Launcher Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Hand Cannon Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Grenade Launcher Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Momentum Transfer

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Impact Induction

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rifle Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Large Weapon Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Light Arms Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Power Weapon Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Energy Weapon Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Kinetic Weapon Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Momentum Transfer

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Impact Induction

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fastball

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sniper Rifle Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Submachine Gun Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sidearm Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Shotgun Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scout Rifle Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rocket Launcher Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pulse Rifle Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Linear Fusion Rifle Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hand Cannon Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Grenade Launcher Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fusion Rifle Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bow Reloader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Auto Rifle Loader

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

