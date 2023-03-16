Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Contingency Plan
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
20
Range
25
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
53
Zoom
20
Magazine
17
Impact
45
Reload Speed
26
Rounds Per Minute
260
