You know now that I am Calus, the last and greatest emperor of the Cabal.

You know that I am Chief Gift-Giver, the Good Host with the Generous Banquet, the Prince of Mirth, and the Lord of Laughter. My plans are always bounteous, my orders delightful to obey. And though the seats at my table are prized beyond measure, the bold and passionate will never fail to earn a place in my hall.

And when I tell you of the role I have set aside for you in the great luxuriant expanse of my designs, you will know that the wonders I have shown you are only the beginning.