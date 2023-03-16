Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Conjecture TSc
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
24
Handling
20
Range
49
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
22
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
15
Magazine
5
Impact
95
Reload Speed
16
