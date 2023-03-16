PRAISE FOR IKORA REY'S "ON CIRCLES: REVISED EDITION":

"In volume after volume, Ikora Rey pioneers devastating new ways for Warlocks to destroy our enemies." —Vanguard Commander Zavala

"A monumental scholarly achievement that deserves a place in any serious library." —Tyra Karn

"An inspiring work that challenges conventions of metaphysics and ontology through the prism of a deceptively simple shape: the circle. Impressive!" —Lord Shaxx

"Despite a lack of rigorous data analysis and an overreliance on the mystical, this book has merits that even I must acknowledge." —Asher Mir

"Based on the couple of pages I got through, this is one of Ikora's most well-rounded works yet, although she makes kind of a circular argument. Also, the paper's really high quality. Very soft and smooth." —Cayde-6