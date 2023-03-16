Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Concentric Dawn

-

-

Stats

Lore

PRAISE FOR IKORA REY'S "ON CIRCLES: REVISED EDITION":

"In volume after volume, Ikora Rey pioneers devastating new ways for Warlocks to destroy our enemies." —Vanguard Commander Zavala

"A monumental scholarly achievement that deserves a place in any serious library." —Tyra Karn

"An inspiring work that challenges conventions of metaphysics and ontology through the prism of a deceptively simple shape: the circle. Impressive!" —Lord Shaxx

"Despite a lack of rigorous data analysis and an overreliance on the mystical, this book has merits that even I must acknowledge." —Asher Mir

"Based on the couple of pages I got through, this is one of Ikora's most well-rounded works yet, although she makes kind of a circular argument. Also, the paper's really high quality. Very soft and smooth." —Cayde-6

Related Posts

New Destiny 2 Compassion Concentric Emblem Supports Turkey and Syria
merritt k
Appreciating All the Little Details of Nessus in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
Mount Ordeals Guide (Rubicante Trial) - FFXIV Patch 6.3
Mike Williams