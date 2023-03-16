Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Come to Pass
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
14
Handling
31
Range
78
Aim Assistance
54
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
9
Recoil Direction
83
Zoom
16
Magazine
32
Impact
33
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
360
