It was Wen Jie who told me. At first I didn't believe her—I mean, it's Wen Jie; she believes in moon fairies and the continent of Antarctica—but she showed me the crystals.

I examined the lattices myself. The crystals hold no natural attunement to any one fundamental force but, when exposed, achieve perfect fundamental force conduction.

She told me she got them from a trader at the Seven Stars, who got them from a Hunter, who got them from a Frame, who was programmed by a family in the Umbral District who had passed down the crystals as family heirlooms for generations, who'd been given the crystals by a Guardian back in the Dark Age in exchange for a home-cooked meal.

The name Pergamon never turned up. But where else could these crystals have come from but the Orchards of Dione?

Unflinching Machine Gun

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Large Arms

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Light Arms Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Power Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Energy Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Kinetic Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sidearm Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Shotgun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

