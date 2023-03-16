It was Wen Jie who told me. At first I didn't believe her—I mean, it's Wen Jie; she believes in moon fairies and the continent of Antarctica—but she showed me the crystals.

I examined the lattices myself. The crystals hold no natural attunement to any one fundamental force but, when exposed, achieve perfect fundamental force conduction.

She told me she got them from a trader at the Seven Stars, who got them from a Hunter, who got them from a Frame, who was programmed by a family in the Umbral District who had passed down the crystals as family heirlooms for generations, who'd been given the crystals by a Guardian back in the Dark Age in exchange for a home-cooked meal.

The name Pergamon never turned up. But where else could these crystals have come from but the Orchards of Dione?