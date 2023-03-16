Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Chattering Bone
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
52
Handling
70
Range
33
Aim Assistance
71
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
57
Zoom
17
Magazine
33
Impact
27
Reload Speed
63
Rounds Per Minute
450
